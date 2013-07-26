LVMH says Louis Vuitton margins improved in H1

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH said margins at its star brand Louis Vuitton slightly improved in the first half.

The news is likely to be a relief for investors as Louis Vuitton, which generates roughly half of LVMH’s operating profit, has seen its margins decline in recent years.

“LV margins are slightly up in H1,” LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony told investors on Friday in a conference call about the group’s results. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)