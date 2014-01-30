FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH CEO says Louis Vuitton suffers production constraints
January 30, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

LVMH CEO says Louis Vuitton suffers production constraints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said the group’s Louis Vuitton brand was suffering from production constraints partly because of problems with raw material supplies and the length of time it took to train new staff.

“We have waiting lists that are getting longer,” Arnault said at the group’s annual results presentation on Thursday.

LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said organic sales growth at the group’s fashion and leather division, which accelerated to 7 percent in the fourth quarter from 3 percent in the previous three months, was due as much to demand for Louis Vuitton as for other brands.

Guiony estimated Louis Vuitton sales to Chinese customers, both locally and abroad, rose 5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)

