LVMH CEO says traffic in French stores almost back to normal
February 2, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

LVMH CEO says traffic in French stores almost back to normal

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault on Tuesday said traffic in the luxury group’s stores in France was almost back to normal, just around 4-5 percent below levels before the November terrorist attacks in Paris.

Arnault said the attacks had significantly impacted traffic in the group’s stores, in some places leading sales to plunge by around 50 percent, but trends were improving and going back to normal.

“Over time, sales are coming back to normal,” Arnault said at the group’s annual results presentation. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by James Regan)

