LVMH fashion and leather division disappoints in Q1

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, on Monday reported a 7 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales pulled by solid growth in Asia and the United States.

But the Paris-based group, which makes the bulk of its profits from luxury brand Louis Vuitton, recorded disappointing like-for-like sales growth at its fashion and leather division, which came in at 3 percent while the market expected 5 percent.

“The group continued at the start of the year to perform in line with the trends of the second half of 2012,” LVMH said in a statement. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)