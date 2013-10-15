FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH fashion and leather sales growth slows in Q3
October 15, 2013 / 4:19 PM / 4 years ago

LVMH fashion and leather sales growth slows in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’ biggest luxury group, on Tuesday posted a slowdown in sales growth at its biggest and most watched fashion and leather division, which includes the Louis Vuitton, Celine and Dior brands.

The Paris-based group, which also owns Krug champagne and Hennessy cognac, said growth at the fashion and leather division was 4 percent on a like-for-like basis in the nine months to Sept. 30, against 5 percent in the first half to end-June.

Overall, LVMH’s turnover in the third quarter rose 8 percent to 7.02 billion euros ($9.48 billion), in line with the first half. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

