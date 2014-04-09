FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LVMH fashion and leather Q1 sales beat forecasts
April 9, 2014

LVMH fashion and leather Q1 sales beat forecasts

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, said its flagship Louis Vuitton brand had a “excellent” start to the year and its fashion and leather division posted a higher than expected rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales.

The group, which also owns fashion brands Dior and Celine as well as cognac maker Hennessy, said comparable sales at its fashion and leather division, its biggest, rose 9 percent in the three months to March 31, beating analysts’ expectations of a 5-7 pct rise. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Natalie Huet)

