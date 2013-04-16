Louis Vuitton Q1 growth in line with division-LVMH CFO

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Growth at Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s top brand, was not “materially different” than the average at the group’s fashion and leather division in the first quarter, the luxury goods maker’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Like-for-like growth at the division was 3 percent in the quarter to March 31, undershooting analysts’ average expectations of 5 percent sales growth.

LVMH does not disclose precise sales figures for Louis Vuitton, the world’s biggest luxury brand, which is estimated to generate more than 7 billion euros ($9.16 billion) in annual revenue. ($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)