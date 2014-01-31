LVMH shares jump as fashion and leather sales improve

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - LVMH shares jumped almost 7 percent on Friday after the world’s biggest luxury group said fashion and leather revenue accelerated in late 2013 and predicted cognac sales in China would improve in the current quarter.

The stock, which lost 4.5 percent last year and had fallen 7.6 percent so far this month, was trading 5.9 percent higher at 129.70 euros by 0807 GMT, the top gainer on a 0.1 percent weaker French CAC 40 blue-chip index.

Sales growth at LVMH’s fashion and leather good unit, its biggest business, accelerated to 7 percent in the quarter to Dec. 31 from 3 percent in the previous three months, beating analysts’ growth expectations of 4-5 percent.

“Market fears of a weakening quarter-on-quarter were alleviated and the diversity of the group’s portfolio continues to protect against macro headwinds,” Nomura analysts said in a note.

LVMH is trading on about 16 times this year’s earnings which puts it roughly in line with the sector average but at a discount to smaller, more versatile groups such as Prada and Ferragamo which trade on 18.5 and 23.5 respectively.

“We view LVMH’s competitive position as very solid,” Morningstar analysts said in a note. “We believe the market is understating the long-term potential for LVMH’s large and diverse group of luxury brands.” (Editing by James Regan)