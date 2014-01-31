FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH shares jump as fashion and leather sales improve
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 31, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

LVMH shares jump as fashion and leather sales improve

Astrid Wendlandt

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - LVMH shares jumped almost 7 percent on Friday after the world’s biggest luxury group said fashion and leather revenue accelerated in late 2013 and predicted cognac sales in China would improve in the current quarter.

The stock, which lost 4.5 percent last year and had fallen 7.6 percent so far this month, was trading 5.9 percent higher at 129.70 euros by 0807 GMT, the top gainer on a 0.1 percent weaker French CAC 40 blue-chip index.

Sales growth at LVMH’s fashion and leather good unit, its biggest business, accelerated to 7 percent in the quarter to Dec. 31 from 3 percent in the previous three months, beating analysts’ growth expectations of 4-5 percent.

“Market fears of a weakening quarter-on-quarter were alleviated and the diversity of the group’s portfolio continues to protect against macro headwinds,” Nomura analysts said in a note.

LVMH is trading on about 16 times this year’s earnings which puts it roughly in line with the sector average but at a discount to smaller, more versatile groups such as Prada and Ferragamo which trade on 18.5 and 23.5 respectively.

“We view LVMH’s competitive position as very solid,” Morningstar analysts said in a note. “We believe the market is understating the long-term potential for LVMH’s large and diverse group of luxury brands.” (Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.