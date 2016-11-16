FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
LVMH launches 300 mln euros share buyback programme
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 16, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 9 months ago

LVMH launches 300 mln euros share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French luxury firm LVMH said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback programme worth 300 million euros ($321 million) on Thursday and that it would run until the end of the year.

"LVMH has committed to buy each day a variable number of shares at market price, for an aggregate amount of 300 million euros, over a period from Nov. 17 up until Dec. 30," the group said in a statement, adding acquired shares would be cancelled.

LVMH shares closed down 1.99 percent at 162.5 euros.

$1 = 0.9349 euros Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.