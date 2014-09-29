FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tag Heuer cuts management, production jobs -LVMH watch head
September 29, 2014

Tag Heuer cuts management, production jobs -LVMH watch head

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tag Heuer, the biggest watch brand in French luxury group LVMH, has cut some management and production jobs in Switzerland in response to the industry slowdown, the head of LVMH watches said on Monday.

Jean-Claude Biver said Tag Heuer had cut 46 managerial and production positions, and placed 49 people on temporary unemployment from Sept. 1 until the end of the year.

Biver said the cuts were the main consequence of having decided “to produce only one chronometer movement as opposed to two, and focus on our core business, namely watches priced between 1,000 and 4,000 euros ($1,270-$5,080)”.

LVMH also owns the Hublot and Zenith watch brands. Its Louis Vuitton brand also sells Swiss-made watches. (1 US dollar = 0.7873 euro) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

