FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tag Heuer to cut some prices after Swiss franc rise
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

Tag Heuer to cut some prices after Swiss franc rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland, March 18 (Reuters) - Tag Heuer, French luxury group LVMH’s biggest watch brand, said on Wednesday it plans to cut prices by between 7 percent and 13 percent in some markets following the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc.

Tag Heuer added that it would refrain from raising prices in the euro zone, Japan or Singapore.

There will be an average price reduction of 8 percent in Switzerland, China, the United States, the Carribean, Central America and South America, of 7 percent in Britain and 13 percent in Hong Kong, Tag Heuer said in a statement.

“Tag Heuer is seizing the opportunity of the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc to rebalance its international price policy,” it said. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.