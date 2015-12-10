7th Circuit says class status wrongly denied in debt collector suit

Consumers accusing debt buyer LVNV Funding of sending deceptive letters trying to collect unenforceable debts will get a second chance to pursue a class action against the company, according to a ruling Tuesday by a federal appeals court.

A three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit said a lower court erred when it denied plaintiffs class certification on the grounds that individual proof would be needed to show that LVNV harmed the consumers. The panel sent the case back to a U.S. district court in northern Illinois for further action.

