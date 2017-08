(Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago has thrown a proposed consumer class action against LVNV Funding over improper debt collections into arbitration.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan said LVNV acquired the right to force consumers into arbitration when it bought their credit card debt from Credit One Bank, whose cardholder agreements included an arbitration clause.

