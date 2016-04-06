FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit over debt collection practices can proceed - ruling
April 6, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Lawsuit over debt collection practices can proceed - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A proposed class action lawsuit accusing a debt collection agency and a law firm of abusive collection practices can go forward, a federal judge has ruled, finding plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that defendants made false threats to seize consumers’ property.

Filed in 2014 in Brooklyn federal court, the lawsuit seeks damages under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act from debt collector LVNV Funding and law firm Eltman Eltman & Cooper, which sues consumers on LVNV’s behalf. LVNV’s debt servicer Resurgent Capital Services was also named in the lawsuit.

