UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands's cost cutting in Macau sends shares up

By Subrat Patnaik and Amrutha Penumudi

July 22 (Reuters) - Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp’s said cost cutting at its Macau properties helped it post better second-quarter earnings, compared with the first quarter, sending its shares up about 4 percent.

Net revenue slid 19.4 percent and Chinese revenue, which accounts for about two-thirds of total revenue, fell by a quarter in the three months ended June 30 after China’s crackdown on gambling by officials.

But the company’s margins on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 200 basis points to 32.2 percent.

Las Vegas Sands performed well in a tough Macau environment, Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek said.

Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau fell to a near five-year low in June, extending declines in the country’s only legal casino hub to a thirteenth month.

Revenue in the world’s biggest gambling center, which earns over five times more than Las Vegas, has been plummeting since President Xi Jinping initiated a crackdown on corruption targeting the illicit outflow of money from China.

Las Vegas Sands said net income attributable to the company fell to $469.2 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $671.4 million, or 83 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents per share.

The company’s revenue fell to $2.92 billion from $3.62 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 60 cents per share and revenue of $2.99 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $54.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)