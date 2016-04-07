Las Vegas Sands pays $9 mln to end SEC probe into China, Macau

April 7 (Reuters) - The casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay $9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it failed to properly authorize or document millions of dollars of payments to a consultant helping it do business in China and Macau.

Thursday’s settlement resolves charges that Las Vegas Sands, run by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Las Vegas Sands did not admit or deny wrongdoing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)