Dec 17 (Reuters) - LXB Retail Properties PLC : * At EGM resolution to grant board authority to buyback upto 14.99% of issued share capital had been passed * Buyback will in the first instance return a maximum aggregate amount of up to 10 mln stg to shareholders * A further announcement in this regard will be made on completion of the maritime transaction * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here