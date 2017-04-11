BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
Private equity firm KKR & Co said it had joined a $600 million financing round, giving a sizeable financial boost to San Francisco-based Lyft as it continues to compete fiercely with rival Uber Technologies Inc.
Sources close to Lyft said last week the company was close to completing a funding round that would value the firm at $7.5 billion, a sharp increase from the $5.5 billion valuation at Lyft's last financing more than a year ago. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: