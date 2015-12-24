FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Kingdom Holding among group investing $247.7 mln in Lyft
December 24, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Thursday it had led a group of investors which bought 5.3 percent of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc for $247.7 million.

Lyft, Uber Technologies Inc’s biggest competitor in the United States, is looking to raise up to $1 billion in a Series F funding round, according to filing provided by VC experts earlier this week.

Kingdom, Prince Alwaleed and other parties invested $100 million in the Series F capital increase, with Kingdom taking a $31 million share, the Saudi firm said in a bourse filing without naming the other investors.

In addition, Kingdom and Prince Alwaleed invested $147.7 million to acquire preferred shares in Lyft in the secondary market. Kingdom’s share of this invetment was $73.9 million.

Kingdom, which now owns 2.3 percent of Lyft on an as- converted basis, used existing available funds for the acquisition, it said.

Lyft, a privately held transportation network company based in San Francisco, makes a smartphone app that facilitates peer-to-peer ridesharing by connecting passengers who need a ride with drivers who have a car.

Kingdom and Alwaleed are major investors in U.S. companies in the technology and other sectors; together they own more than 5 percent of Twitter Inc. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
