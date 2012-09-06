Australia's Lynas surges on Malaysia rare earths approval

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Lynas Corp jumped by more than 50 percent on Thursday after the company received a temporary operating licence for its long-delayed $800 million rare earths plant in Malaysia.

Shares rose to a three month high of A$0.95 and last traded up 49 percent at A$0.89.

The Lynas plant on Malaysia’s east coast has been ready to fire up since early May, but the company has been embroiled in lengthy environmental and safety disputes with local residents since construction began two years ago.

The Malaysian Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) issued the permit on Wednesday following an earlier recommendation from a government committee.