a year ago
U.S. judge revives intentional fraud claim in Lyondell bankruptcy
July 27, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. judge revives intentional fraud claim in Lyondell bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday revived a $6.3 billion claim alleging that Lyondell Chemical Co engaged in an intentional fraudulent transfer in connection with its 2007 leveraged buyout, which took place less than two years before the company went bankrupt.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan granted a request by a trustee representing Lyondell's unsecured creditors to reinstate the claim. The decision reversed a November 2015 ruling by a federal bankruptcy judge. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

