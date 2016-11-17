FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Basell Orlen declares force majeure on some products
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 9 months ago

Polish Basell Orlen declares force majeure on some products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Basell Orlen Polyolefins (BOP), Poland based joint venture by LyondellBasell Industries and PKN Orlen announced a force majeure on some of its products, the company's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

* Production capacities at BOP's plant in Plock stand at 400 thousand tonnes of polypropylen and 320 thousand tonnes of high-density polyethylene per year.

* "We have announced a force majeure on some of our products and sent out relevant information to our clients," BOP spokeswoman said, without providing more details. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
