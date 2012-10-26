FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LyondellBasell profit dips 6 percent; to pay special dividend
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

LyondellBasell profit dips 6 percent; to pay special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chemical producer LyondellBasell Industries NV posted a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday due in part to higher costs in European operations.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income fell to $846 million, or $1.46 per share, from $895 million, or $1.33 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined 10 percent to $11.27 billion.

The company, which is technically based in the Netherlands but run out of Houston, will pay a special, one-time dividend of $2.75. The payout will be in addition to the company’s current quarterly dividend of 40 cents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.