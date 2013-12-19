BRIEF-NZ's Lyttelton Port settles quake insurance claims

WELLINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Lyttelton Port Company

* Settles quake insurance claims for net total NZ$438.3 million ($360.74 million) full and final settlement of claims

* Company has already received payments of NZ$55.6 million

* Balance due in full by 28 February 2014

* All sums received to be spent in the rebuilding and reinstatement of Lyttelton Port’s facilities

* Approximately NZ$66 million already spent

($1 = 1.2150 New Zealand dollars)