FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AXA offers up to $185 mln for Polish mBank's insurance arm - newspaper
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

AXA offers up to $185 mln for Polish mBank's insurance arm - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Europe’s second-biggest insurer AXA has offered between 500 million and 600 million zlotys ($154.2-$185 mln) for the insurance arm of Poland’s mBank , daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.

The report cited sources as saying AXA is in the running for the unit along with Italian insurer Generali and Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance. None of the companies were immediately available for comment.

AXA, which already has a presence in Poland, wants to chip away at local market leader state-run insurer PZU, the newspaper’s sources said.

Earlier this year mBank, the country’s No.4 lender and a unit of Commerzbank, said it had launched a process that could lead to an eventual sale of its insurance arm. It planned to make a decision in the second half of this year. (1 US dollar = 3.2422 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.