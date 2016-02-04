FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish mBank Q4 net profit flat y-o-y, beats forecasts
February 4, 2016

Polish mBank Q4 net profit flat y-o-y, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday an unchanged net profit in the fourth-quarter year-on-year, above market forecasts, despite higher payments to bank guarantee and borrowers support funds.

The lender, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 309.5 million zlotys ($77.7 million) in the period, compared to 283 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

For the whole last year, mBank’s net profit stood at 1.3 billion zlotys versus 1.27 billion seen by analysts and 1.29 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 3.9854 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

