FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish mBank Q2 net profit rises y-o-y, in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 5:42 AM / in a year

Polish mBank Q2 net profit rises y-o-y, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday an almost 76-percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit as a one-off transaction of selling Visa Europe shares sale boosted its results.

The lender, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 388.5 million zlotys ($98.34 million) in the period, compared to 388 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

mBank also said that it plans to pay out dividends of at least 50 percent of its profits from 2016 until 2020. ($1 = 3.9506 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.