Polish mBank Q2 net profit rises y-o-y, in line with forecasts

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday an almost 76-percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit as a one-off transaction of selling Visa Europe shares sale boosted its results.

The lender, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 388.5 million zlotys ($98.34 million) in the period, compared to 388 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

mBank also said that it plans to pay out dividends of at least 50 percent of its profits from 2016 until 2020. ($1 = 3.9506 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)