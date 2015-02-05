FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish mBank Q4 net profit falls almost 2 pct, misses forecasts
February 5, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Polish mBank Q4 net profit falls almost 2 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday an almost 2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, below market forecasts, due to lower revenue and net interest income.

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said net profit stood at 309 million zlotys ($84.13 million), compared with 315 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

For the whole year of 2014, net profit stood at 1.29 billion zlotys versus 1.3 billion expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.6727 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

