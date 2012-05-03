Broadcaster M6 posts higher ad revenue in Q1

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - France’s second-biggest private broadcaster M6 saw its first quarter revenue rise 3.6 percent to 355 million euros ($466.90 million), helped by advertising revenue at its newer channels as well as its mail-order business.

Ad revenues at its main channel M6, digital free to air channels, and the Internet increased by 3.9 percent to reach 194.9 million euros despite a weak economic outlook in France, the company said in a statement.

Its non-advertising businesses, which include licensing TV and movie rights and ownership of the Bordeaux professional soccer team, saw their revenues increase 4.2 percent to 143.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)