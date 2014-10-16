FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Thai M Link cuts 2014 profit growth forecast to 10 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 16, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thai M Link cuts 2014 profit growth forecast to 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s M Link Asia Corp

* Says cuts 2014 net profit growth target to 10 percent from 20 percent due to delay in the launch of set top box sales for digital television, President Prasit Srisuwan told reporters

* Say aims for 20 percent growth in net profit in 2015, when revenue is expected to rise 30 percent

* Says plan to spend 300 million baht ($9.3 million) next year on branch expansion and acquisitions

* M Link is distributor of mobile handsets and telecoms equipments Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.4300 Thai Baht)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.