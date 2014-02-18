FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's M6 open to partner for Bordeaux soccer team
February 18, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

France's M6 open to partner for Bordeaux soccer team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French TV broadcaster M6 is open to finding a partner to help it develop the Girondins de Bordeaux soccer team because the burden of a new super-tax on high earners has boosted costs, said Chief Executive Nicolas de Tavernost.

Tavenost had earlier said that M6 could sell the team altogether if France moved ahead with the 75 percent tax on high earners. M6 got hit with a 2.4-million-euro ($3.30 million) tax bill after roughly a dozen of its players were affected by the tax.

“If we find a partner to help us develop the Bordeaux team, we would favour sharing the burden,” said Tavernost on a call after annual results on Tuesday.

“But no partner has been identified at this stage.” ($1 = 0.7272 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Natalie Huet)

