FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's M6 posts 2 pct fall in first-quarter advertising sales
Sections
Featured
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 5, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

France's M6 posts 2 pct fall in first-quarter advertising sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French broadcaster M6 warned that its annual operating profit would fall if the advertising market continued to decline in the second half of the year.

The country’s second-largest private broadcaster behind TF1 posted a 2 percent decline in first-quarter advertising revenue to 195.8 million euros ($271.5 million), citing a “morose” economic environment for big advertisers.

M6 was harder hit than larger rival TF1, which reported a slight drop of 0.4 percent in its first-quarter advertising sales to 354.1 million euros.

Overall revenue, which also includes sales from direct marketing activities and the Bordeaux soccer team, remained stable in the quarter at 312.2 million euros.

Operating profit fell 31 percent to 41.8 million euros, hurt by what the broadcaster said was different timing of programming costs, as well as lower advertising sales and weak results of Bordeaux soccer team. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros)

Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.