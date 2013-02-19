France's M6 posts 11 pct drop in 2012 profit on ad dip

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France’s second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, posted an 11 percent drop in full-year operating profit, hit by a slowdown in television advertising in its home market and spending related to the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) slid to 218.5 million euros ($292 million) from 245 million a year earlier, M6 said on Tuesday. Sales fell 2.4 percent to 1.39 billion.

M6 said in a statement that it had nonetheless outperformed the TV ad market by limiting the decline in its advertising revenue to 3 percent.

“Following growth in the first quarter, the contraction in the ad market accelerated from May onwards,” M6 said.

The operating profit decline resulted in part from spending on broadcasting rights for the Euro 2012, the company said.

The stagnating French economy has led major advertisers to scale back their marketing budgets, affecting ad agencies such as Publicis and broadcasters M6 and TF1.

The economy is expected to grow only around 0.2-0.3 percent this year, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday, after contracting 0.3 percent in the last three months of last year. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud and Christian Plumb)