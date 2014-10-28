FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French broadcaster M6 posts 0.8 pct rise in Q3 sales
October 28, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

French broadcaster M6 posts 0.8 pct rise in Q3 sales

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - France’s second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, said third-quarter sales rose 0.8 percent thanks to an uptick in advertising revenue driven by online video ads.

Sales reached 264.1 million euros ($336 million) in the period, with ad sales up 1.0 percent to 162.6 million, M6 said in a statement on Tuesday. Sales had been flat in the first six months of the year, when advertising revenue fell 3.8 percent.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax and amortisation rose 2.2 percent to 28.9 million euros, M6 added.

“In an economic environment that is still very uncertain and a TV market under pressure, the group remains cautious about the advertising outlook,” M6 said. (1 US dollar = 0.7857 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

