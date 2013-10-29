France's M6 says sales rise on pick up in TV advertising

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France’s second-biggest private broadcaster, M6, posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by a pick-up in advertising across its four channels that ended a period of weak demand.

Revenue was 293 million euros ($403 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, while ad revenue at M6’s main channel swung back to 2.5 percent growth after two declining quarters, the company said in a statement.

It sister TV channels, including W9 and 6ter, grew 7.6 percent in the quarter to reach 41.9 million euros in advertising sales.

“In a TV advertising market that remains soft, the group remains prudent on its sales forecasts and will maintain its investments in programming,” the company said. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Anthony Barker)