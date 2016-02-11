M6toll motorway debtholders tap UBS for potential $2.75 bln exit -sources

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Lenders in Britain’s M6toll motorway are seeking an exit and are working with UBS on a potential deal which they hope will recoup them some 1.9 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) of debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sale has not yet launched but is likely to appeal to infrastructure funds and other motorway companies, the people added.

Among the creditors are Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and Portugal’s Novo Banco.

A spokeswoman for the M6toll declined to comment. UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.6918 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)