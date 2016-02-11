FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M6toll motorway debtholders tap UBS for potential $2.75 bln exit -sources
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

M6toll motorway debtholders tap UBS for potential $2.75 bln exit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Lenders in Britain’s M6toll motorway are seeking an exit and are working with UBS on a potential deal which they hope will recoup them some 1.9 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) of debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sale has not yet launched but is likely to appeal to infrastructure funds and other motorway companies, the people added.

Among the creditors are Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and Portugal’s Novo Banco.

A spokeswoman for the M6toll declined to comment. UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.6918 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.