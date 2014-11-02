FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice says offers to buy Portugal Telecom assets from Oi
November 2, 2014

Altice says offers to buy Portugal Telecom assets from Oi

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Altice SA said it made a fully financed offer to buy the Portuguese assets of Portugal Telecom from Oi SA.

“These assets comprise the existing business of Portugal Telecom outside of Africa and excludes Portugal Telecom’s Rio Forte debt securities, Oi treasury shares and Portugal Telecom financing vehicles,” Altice said.

It said the offer values the assets at an enterprise value of 7.025 billion euros ($8.78 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis, which includes a 400 million euros earn-out related to the future revenue generation of Portugal Telecom and a 400 million euros earn-out related to the future generation of operating free cash flow (EBITDA less Capex).

The transaction net of financial debt and other purchase price adjustments would be financed by new debt and existing cash from Altice, Altice said.

($1 = 0.80 euro)

