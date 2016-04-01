AsiaPac M&A activity flat in Q1 2016 as outbound deals reach record

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific mergers and acquisitions were little changed in the first quarter of 2016, as record outbound deals partially helped offset a slump in inbound transactions, targeting companies in the region, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Deal activity totalled $293.2 billion, as compared with $296.9 billion in the first quarter of 2015, with outbound acquisitions reaching an all-time high of $123.4 billion, according to preliminary data through March 28. Goldman Sachs ranked first as M&A adviser, followed by Credit Suisse and UBS AG. Top 10 advisers by deal value: Financial adviser Deal value Change from No. of (Including Q1 2015 deals net debt, $ mln) Goldman Sachs 77,841 18.7 pct 15 Credit Suisse 71,657 953.6 pct 18 UBS 70,039 65.4 pct 11 JPMorgan 68,903 155.7 pct 13 HSBC Holdings 59,477 -20.3 pct 7 CITIC 56,795 236.9 pct 20 Lakeside Capital 46,827 - 1 Advisors LLC Dyalco 46,827 - 1 CICC 32,284 1,028 pct 14 Citigroup 28,856 40.8 pct 18 INDUSTRY TOTAL 293,192 -1.2 pct 2,599 Top 10 advisers by estimated fees earned: Financial adviser Fees ($ Change from mln) Q1 2015 Credit Suisse 45.3 74.2 Macquarie Group 34 311.8 Morgan Stanley 30.9 Goldman Sachs 28.4 -10.6 Bank of America 25.4 360.6 Rothschild 25.3 406.1 UBS 22.4 33.2 China Renaissance 14.6 87.1 Lazard 14.3 626.7 HSBC Holdings 13.6 1,433 INDUSTRY TOTAL 373.2 -2.1 Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)