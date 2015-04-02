FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Rothschild, Itaú BBA top Brazil 1st-quarter M&A rankings
April 2, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Rothschild, Itaú BBA top Brazil 1st-quarter M&A rankings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Click on for a story on Thomson Reuters' first-quarter M&A
rankings for Brazil in terms of deal value and number of deals)
    SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - The value of mergers and acquisitions in
Brazil in the first quarter slipped to its lowest in two years, as slumping
confidence and an economic downturn prevented buyers and sellers from finalizing
deals in Latin America's largest economy.
    In the year through March 31, companies showed $8.51 billion worth of
corporate takeovers in Brazil, according to a Thomson Reuters report on M&A
released on Thursday. Some 122 deals were announced in the first quarter, up
from 119 a year earlier. 
          
 RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET:
             FINANCIAL ADVISER              VALUE OF DEALS          YEAR
                                               (Q1 2015)          EARLIER'S
                                                                   RANKING
  1              Rothschild                   $5.889 bln              5
  2           Deutsche Bank AG                $3.433 bln              -
  2                UBS AG                     $3.433 bln              -
  2          Banco Santander SA               $3.433 bln              4
  5         Grupo BTG Pactual SA              $2.480 bln              3
  6         JPMorgan Chase & Co               $270.0 mln              -
  7             Rabobank NV                   $268.6 bln              -
  8         Morgan Stanley & Co               $212.9 mln             11
  9        Credit Suisse Group AG             $197.7 mln              2
  9        GCA Savvian Group Corp             $197.7 mln              -
                   TOTAL                      $8.514 bln              -
  NUMBER OF DEALS:
         FINANCIAL ADVISER     NUMBER OF DEALS   NUMBER OF DEALS     YEAR
                                   (Q1 2015)        (Q1 2014)     EARLIER'S
                                                                   RANKING
  1          Itaú BBA                 4                17             1
  2         Rothschild                3                 6             4
  3     Banco Santander SA            3                 8             3
  4    Grupo BTG Pactual SA           3                11             2
  5     Blackstone Group LP           2                 -             -
  6         Rabobank NV               2                 -             -
  7   Credit Suisse Group AG          2                 5             5
  8           UBS AG                  2                 -             -
  9     Morgan Stanley & Co           2                 4             7
 10      Deutsche Bank AG             1                 -             -
               TOTAL                 122               119            -
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
