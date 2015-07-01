FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
TABLE-BTG Pactual, Itaú top Brazil's first-half M&A rankings
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-BTG Pactual, Itaú top Brazil's first-half M&A rankings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Click on for a story on Thomson Reuters' first-half M&A
rankings for Brazil in terms of deal value and number of deals)
    SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Bankers dismayed by the small number of
merger-and-acquisition closings in Brazil this year expect a turnaround in the
second half, citing a weak local currency, cheaper assets and cash-flush buyout
firms.
    Dozens of deals stalled in the first six months of the year because of
mounting economic and political turmoil. Still, advisory work remained rather
intense in the period, forcing banks to deploy more staff than usual to handle
otherwise normal transactions, bankers told Reuters on Wednesday.
    In the year through June 30, companies announced $14.47 billion worth of M&A
transactions in Brazil, the lowest in a decade, a Thomson Reuters deal
intelligence report showed on Wednesday. The value of deals sank 39 percent from
a year earlier, and 65 percent from the last six months of 2014. 
          
 RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET:
             FINANCIAL ADVISER              VALUE OF DEALS          YEAR
                                               (H1 2015)           EARLIER
                                                                   RANKING
  1         Grupo BTG Pactual SA              $7.526 bln              2
  2              Rothschild                   $6.415 bln              4
  3      Banco Santander Brasil SA            $5.896 bln              1
  4               Itaú BBA                    $4.876 bln              3
  5           Deutsche Bank AG                $3.648 bln              -
  6        Credit Suisse Group AG             $3.629 bln              5
  7                UBS AG                     $3.431 bln             12
  8             Moelis & Co                   $502.4 mln              -
  9       Goldman Sachs Group Inc             $431.5 mln              8
 10         Morgan Stanley & Co               $312.9 mln             14
                   TOTAL                      $14.47 bln              -
  NUMBER OF DEALS:
             FINANCIAL ADVISER              NUMBER OF DEALS         YEAR
                                               (H1 2015)           EARLIER
                                                                   RANKING
  1               Itaú BBA                        17                  1
  2         Grupo BTG Pactual SA                  15                  2
  3      Banco Santander Brasil SA                11                  3
  4              Rothschild                        5                  5
  5         Morgan Stanley & Co                    4                  6
  5        Credit Suisse Group AG                  4                 11
  7       Goldman Sachs Group Inc                  3                 11
  7             BR Partners                        3                 13
  7                 KPMG                           3                 13
  7        PricewaterhouseCoopers                  3                 16
                   TOTAL                          256                 -
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.