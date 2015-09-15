FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BTG Pactual concludes BSI purchase after Swiss approval
September 15, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual concludes BSI purchase after Swiss approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, said on Tuesday it had concluded its acquisition of Swiss private banking firm BSI Group for 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion).

The deal was finalized after Swiss regulatory approval, BTG said in a statement. Alfredo Gysi will resign as president of the board of BSI and be replaced by Joseph Rickenbacher starting on Sept. 16, the bank added.

$1 = 0.97 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Stauffer

