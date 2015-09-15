FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's BTG Pactual concludes BSI purchase after Swiss approval
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BTG Pactual concludes BSI purchase after Swiss approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds assets under management, background)

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets, said on Tuesday it had concluded its acquisition of Swiss private banking firm BSI Group Inc for 1.25 billion Swiss francs ($1.29 billion).

The deal was finalized after Swiss regulatory approval, the bank said in a statement, creating a group with $186.5 billion in assets under management, up from the $99 billion BTG Pactual had in June, before the acquisition.

The deal is part of the Brazilian bank’s push to grow abroad and bolster the resilience of results in coming years, as an economic recession deepens in its home market.

With the acquisition, about 45 percent of BTG Pactual’s revenue will come from asset and wealth management, providing the bank with more stable returns, CEO Andre Esteves told Reuters in April.

BTG Pactual’s service revenues will grow to $2 billion from $1 billion before the BIS purchase, the statement said. The combined bank will employ 5,400 people in 29 countries and operations outside Brazil will account for most of its income and staff.

Alfredo Gysi will resign as chairman of the board of BSI and be replaced by Joseph Rickenbacher starting on Sept. 16, the bank added.

$1 = 0.97 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.