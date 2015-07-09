FACTBOX-Chinese companies that got buyout offers in 2015

July 9 (Reuters) - A number of Chinese companies have been dropping their listings in New York, betting on higher share valuations in China where stock markets have recently caught fire. Chinese video streaming website YY Inc and Chinese online book and media retailer E Commerce China Dangdang Inc said on Thursday that top executives have offered to take the companies private. China's tech-driven ChiNext composite index has gained nearly 180 percent this year, eclipsing the 30 percent rise in the Nasdaq OMX China Technology Index that tracks offshore listed mainland firms. The following companies have got buyout offers in 2015: Date Company Decriptor Offer from Offer Values co at Story June 29 KongZhong Game developer CEO Leilei $8.56/ADS about $401 Corp Wang, mln IDG-Accel China Growth Fund II June 23 Momo Inc Mobile chat app CEO Yan Tang, $18.90/ADS $3.6 bln maker group of investment firms June 22 Vimicro Audio, video CEO Zhonghan $13.50/ADS $436.5 mln International processing Deng, Co-CEO Corp chipmaker for Zhaowei Jin cameras June 22 China Cloud-based IT CEO Jianghuai $4.43/share $135.6 mln Information services Lin, other Technology provider executives, Inc investor June 19 AirMedia Digital CEO Herman Man $6/ADS $359.8 mln Group Inc advertising Guo service provider June 17 Qihoo 360 Mobile security Consortium led $77/ADS $10.06 bln Technology Co software maker by CEO Hongyi Ltd Zhou June 15 iDreamSky Mobile game CEO Michael $14/ADS $621.9 mln Technology distributor Xiangyu Chen Ltd June 12 Bona Film Film distributor CEO Yu Dong, $13.70/ADS $887.6 mln Group Ltd Sequoia Capital China I LP, Fosun International June 11 Homeinns Chinese hotel CEO David Sun, $32.81/ADS $1.57 bln Hotel Group chain owner BTG Hotels Co, Poly Victory Investments, Ctrip.com International, Co-founder Neil Shen, Ctrip CEO James Liang June 10 Renren Inc Social CEO Joseph $4.20/ADS $143.1 mln networking Chen, COO platform James Jian Liu June 10 21Vianet Data-center CEO Josh Chen, $23/ADS $153.8 mln Group Inc services company Kingsoft Corp, Tsinghua Unigroup International June 9 China Mobile Mobile games Pegasus $22/ADS $690 mln Games and developer Investment Entertainment Holdings Group Ltd June 9 E-House China Real estate CEO Xin Zhou, $7.38/ADS $1.05 bln Holdings Ltd services board member provider Neil Shen June 8 Jiayuan.com Online dating Vast Profit $7.20/ADS $239.8 mln International platform Holdings Ltd Ltd June 5 JA Solar Chinese solar CEO Baofang $9.69/ADS $489 mln Holdings Co panel maker Jin Ltd June 4 Mindray Medical device Co-CEO Li $30/ADS $3.56 bln Medical maker Xiting & Cheng International Minghe, Ltd Chairman Xu Hang April 30 WuXi Contract R&D Consortium led $46/ADS about $3.23 PharmaTech services by CEO Ge Li, bln Cayman Inc provider Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners April 27 China Cord Umbilical cord Golden $6.40/ $467.2 mln Blood Corp blood banking Meditech ordinary company Holdings Ltd share April 26 Perfect World Chinese online Chairman $20/ADS $1.03 bln Co Ltd game developer Michael Yufeng Chi April 20 Xueda Chinese tutoring Insight $3.38/ADS $211.9 mln Education services Investment Co Group provider Ltd April 13 Sungy Mobile Chinese mobile CEO Yuqiang $4.90/ADS $154.8 mln Ltd applications Deng and developer co-COO Zhi Zhu (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)