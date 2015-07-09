FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Chinese companies that got buyout offers in 2015
#Hot Stocks
July 9, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

FACTBOX-Chinese companies that got buyout offers in 2015

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - A number of Chinese companies have been dropping their listings in New York,
betting on higher share valuations in China where stock markets have recently caught fire. 
    Chinese video streaming website YY Inc and Chinese online book and media retailer E Commerce
China Dangdang Inc said on Thursday that top executives have offered to take the companies
private.  
    China's tech-driven ChiNext composite index has gained nearly 180 percent this year,
eclipsing the 30 percent rise in the Nasdaq OMX China Technology Index that tracks offshore listed
mainland firms.
    The following companies have got buyout offers in 2015:
 Date        Company        Decriptor         Offer from      Offer        Values co at  Story 
 June 29     KongZhong      Game developer    CEO Leilei      $8.56/ADS    about $401                  
             Corp                             Wang,                        mln           
                                              IDG-Accel                                  
                                              China Growth                               
                                              Fund II                                    
                                                                                         
 June 23     Momo Inc       Mobile chat app   CEO Yan Tang,   $18.90/ADS   $3.6 bln                     
                            maker             group of                                   
                                              investment                                 
                                              firms                                      
 June 22     Vimicro        Audio, video      CEO Zhonghan    $13.50/ADS   $436.5 mln                 
             International  processing        Deng, Co-CEO                               
             Corp           chipmaker for     Zhaowei Jin                                
                            cameras                                                      
 June 22     China          Cloud-based IT    CEO Jianghuai   $4.43/share  $135.6 mln                 
             Information    services          Lin, other                                 
             Technology     provider          executives,                                
             Inc                              investor                                   
 June 19     AirMedia       Digital           CEO Herman Man  $6/ADS       $359.8 mln                   
             Group Inc      advertising       Guo                                        
                            service provider                                             
                                                                                         
 June 17     Qihoo 360      Mobile security   Consortium led  $77/ADS      $10.06 bln                   
             Technology Co  software maker    by CEO Hongyi                              
             Ltd                              Zhou                                       
                                                                                         
 June 15     iDreamSky      Mobile game       CEO Michael     $14/ADS      $621.9 mln                   
             Technology     distributor       Xiangyu Chen                               
             Ltd                                                                         
 June 12     Bona Film      Film distributor  CEO Yu Dong,    $13.70/ADS   $887.6 mln                   
             Group Ltd                        Sequoia                                    
                                              Capital China                              
                                              I LP, Fosun                                
                                              International                              
 June 11     Homeinns       Chinese hotel     CEO David Sun,  $32.81/ADS   $1.57 bln                   
             Hotel Group    chain owner       BTG Hotels Co,                             
                                              Poly Victory                               
                                              Investments,                               
                                              Ctrip.com                                  
                                              International,                             
                                              Co-founder                                 
                                              Neil  Shen,                                
                                              Ctrip CEO                                  
                                              James Liang                                
 June 10     Renren Inc     Social            CEO Joseph      $4.20/ADS    $143.1 mln                  
                            networking        Chen, COO                                  
                            platform          James Jian Liu                             
                                                                                         
 June 10     21Vianet       Data-center       CEO Josh Chen,  $23/ADS      $153.8 mln                   
             Group Inc      services company  Kingsoft Corp,                             
                                              Tsinghua                                   
                                              Unigroup                                   
                                              International                              
 June 9      China Mobile   Mobile games      Pegasus         $22/ADS      $690 mln                     
             Games and      developer         Investment                                 
             Entertainment                    Holdings                                   
             Group Ltd                                                                   
                                                                                         
 June 9      E-House China  Real estate       CEO Xin Zhou,   $7.38/ADS    $1.05 bln                   
             Holdings Ltd   services          board member                               
                            provider          Neil Shen                                  
 June 8      Jiayuan.com    Online dating     Vast Profit     $7.20/ADS    $239.8 mln                 
             International  platform          Holdings Ltd                               
             Ltd                                                                         
 June 5      JA Solar       Chinese solar     CEO Baofang     $9.69/ADS    $489 mln                     
             Holdings Co    panel maker       Jin                                        
             Ltd                                                                         
 June 4      Mindray        Medical device    Co-CEO Li       $30/ADS      $3.56 bln                   
             Medical        maker             Xiting & Cheng                             
             International                    Minghe,                                    
             Ltd                              Chairman Xu                                
                                              Hang                                       
 April 30    WuXi           Contract R&D      Consortium led  $46/ADS      about $3.23                  
             PharmaTech     services          by CEO Ge Li,                bln           
             Cayman Inc     provider          Ally Bridge                                
                                              Group Capital                              
                                              Partners                                   
 April 27    China Cord     Umbilical cord    Golden          $6.40/       $467.2 mln                  
             Blood Corp     blood banking     Meditech        ordinary                   
                            company           Holdings Ltd    share                      
 April 26    Perfect World  Chinese online    Chairman        $20/ADS      $1.03 bln                   
             Co Ltd         game developer    Michael Yufeng                             
                                              Chi                                        
 April 20    Xueda          Chinese tutoring  Insight         $3.38/ADS    $211.9 mln                  
             Education      services          Investment Co                              
             Group          provider          Ltd                                        
                                                                                         
 April 13    Sungy Mobile   Chinese mobile    CEO Yuqiang     $4.90/ADS    $154.8 mln                   
             Ltd            applications      Deng and                                   
                            developer         co-COO Zhi Zhu                             
 
 (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.