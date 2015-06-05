M&A boom: It's different this time

NEW YORK, June 5 (IFR) - An M&A boom usually spells trouble for bondholders, as it typically means soaring debt to finance the acquisitions, but analysts say the current takeover frenzy is no cause for alarm.

Unlike in the previous mergers streaks - which came just before the markets imploded in the last crisis - corporates are being far more conservative about leverage this time round.

Moreover, they seem to be sticking to promises to de-lever and are making good on the synergies they have forecast, making the latest M&A surge a different thing altogether.

“Generally when we see this level of M&A activity and share buybacks, it tells us that we are in the late stages of a credit cycle,” Ashish Shah, head of global credit at AllianceBernstein, told IFR.

“But what is different from now and pre-crisis is that, when we are seeing leveraging transactions, they are more likely to stay at low BBB or Double B.”

Announced US M&A is around US$776bn so far this year, a 47% increase compared to a year ago and the strongest year-to-date period since 2007’s US$821.3bn, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Many of those deals have already been financed in the bond market, which is seeing a record pace of issuance so far in 2015.

Yet in deal after deal, companies have been insistent on maintaining credit ratings - a marked change from previous periods of intense M&A activity.

Actavis, for example, worked closely with rating agencies to ensure its ratings did not slide into junk when it agreed to buy Allergan, by issuing new equity to finance part of the deal.

And Charter Communications says it is committed to keeping the ratings of its target - Time Warner Cable - at investment grade.

“M&A is not necessarily bad for credit,” said Barclays credit analyst Ryan Preclaw, noting that the VIX index - a measure of investor worry - is down about 30% year-to-date.

“M&A being high is more a sign of volatility being low than anything else,” he said.

Paul English, head of US investment-grade research at Invesco, distinguishes between leveraging debt-funded share buybacks that purely benefit shareholders and M&A, which might result in leverage rises initially that then fall over time.

He singled out AbbVie’s acquisition of Pharmacyclics.

“AbbVie was a transformational, franchise-building acquisition with a deleveraging story over time. That’s the story that credit investors want to hear,” English said.

While the company’s debt initially widened by 25bp when news of the takeover first surfaced, it has performed well in secondary.

AbbVie’s 3.6% 10-year bond, which priced at Treasuries plus 145p a month ago, has since tightened to 135bp, while high-grade bond spreads have widened on average some 5bp.

CONFIDENT MARKET

That kind of investor confidence, coupled with the prudent decisions being taken by corporates embarking on new M&A, signals that the boom is likely to continue for the time being.

In the past couple of weeks alone, new deals have been announced between Avago and Broadcom and Intel and Altera. Dish and T-Mobile USA Inc are also in talks to merge.

And other indicators suggest there is nothing for the markets to fear.

Interest rate coverage - which measures the ability of a company to pay its debt by assessing its earnings and interest rate expenses - remains unusually high.

S&P 500 companies have actually reduced leverage over the past seven years and it now stands at the lowest level since the late 1980s, according to Barclays data.

And even in the leveraged finance market - synonymous with the massive debt-loaded buyouts of the pre-crisis era that subsequently went bust - acquirers are being relatively tame.

That’s partly because US regulators have enforced rules on banks, making it harder for them to underwrite deals with leverage in excess of six times earnings - thus limiting the amount of LBO activity by private equity firms.

“In this credit cycle nobody is worried about credit defaults,” said Brent Patry, head of US leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse.

The Moody’s speculative default rate eased to 2.2% in April - well below the historical average of 4.5%.

What is changing, though, is the urgency of companies to lock in financing before the Federal Reserve finally undertakes a rates hike.

Frontier Communications raised the equity portion of its US$10.5bn purchase of Verizon Communications’ fixed line telecom assets this week, even though the deal is not expected to close until 2016.

And Altice and Tenet Healthcare both sold bonds in the past week for acquisitions before even getting regulatory approval.

Many expect companies like pharmaceutical firm Endo to do the same, having already raised equity for its purchase of Par Pharmaceuticals.

“It make sense for issuers to raise the financing now and place proceeds in escrow,” said James Merli, global head of debt syndicate and head of US origination at Nomura.

“Every day that goes by is a step closer to the Fed hiking.” (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)