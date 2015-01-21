BREAKINGVIEWS-Old M&A dogs try old tricks with new activist fund

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Can old dogs make money out of old tricks? That’s the question facing ex-JPMorgan M&A boss and finance chief Doug Braunstein and longtime deal lawyer Jim Woolery. The two have collected $250 million and a network of corporate chieftains to kick-start a fund that will invest in companies and persuade them to do deals that boost share value. The question is whether there’s room for permanently well-mannered activism in 2015.

Cage-rattling of all flavors - from the publicly aggressive variety exemplified by Dan Loeb’s Third Point to the more private style of Nelson Peltz and his Trian fund - has richly rewarded investors of late. The strategy returned 21 percent in 2012, 16 percent in 2013 and 5 percent last year, according to Hedge Fund Research. In each instance that beat most other hedge-fund approaches, which last year on average delivered a measly 3 percent.

That’s one reason behind the timing of Braunstein and Woolery’s launch of Hudson Executive Capital. Another is the booming M&A market in which investors are welcoming deals designed to enhance value - even boosting the shares of acquirers making expensive purchases more often than is usual.

The two are determined to use their long dealmaking experience to find receptive targets, invest and then begin “constructive engagement,” a term Hudson’s website capitalizes and highlights with an “SM” service-mark symbol. The approach has echoes of decades-old merchant banking methods.

With company bosses attuned to governance and the presence of less friendly activists, Hudson’s method may well fill a gap in the market for a time. But even the likes of Peltz keep the possibility of confrontation in reserve. Without that stick, some companies may not find the carrot sufficiently appealing, especially if stock market players moderate their enthusiasm for deals.

While both have a wealth of advisory experience, neither Woolery nor Braunstein has money management on his resume. The latter also took a lot of stick over JPMorgan’s famous $6 billion London Whale loss, which occurred on his watch as chief financial officer. That means investors in Hudson have to believe not just that old ideas will work again - but that the fund founders can learn some new tricks, too.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Douglas Braunstein, former vice chairman of JPMorgan, and James Woolery, former chairman-elect of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and an ex-head of mergers at JPMorgan, on Jan. 20 unveiled Hudson Executive Capital, an investment firm that will seek to encourage mergers, acquisitions and other corporate actions through what it calls “constructive engagement.”

- Founding members of the firm include 14 people who either are or were chief executives. Together with Braunstein and Woolery they are committing approximately $250 million in capital.

- “There is a significant and growing opportunity in the market today for shareholders to work collaboratively with companies to strengthen corporate strategy, enhance performance, and generate superior returns,” Woolery said in a statement. (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)