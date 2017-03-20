Atos-owned Wordline preparing bid for Ingenico - report

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Worldline, a maker of payment terminals owned by Atos, is preparing an offer for rival Ingenico, La Lettre de L'Expansion reported on Monday, without citing sources.

According to the business newsletter, Worldline intends to propose an agreed acquisition worth 7.5 billion euros to 8 billion euros ($8.1 billion-$8.6 billion).

Atos and Ingenico spokespeople could not be reached and did not immediately return calls and messages seeking comment. ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by GV De Clercq)