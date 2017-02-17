NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance
companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for
a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance
companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each
other over the proposed combination.
After a US federal court blocked the US$54bn tie-up on
antitrust grounds, Cigna quickly attempted to pull the plug on
the merger and demand its US$1.85bn in break-up fees and US$13bn
in damages to cover "the amount of premium that Cigna
shareholders did not realise as a result of the failed merger
process."
One adverse ruling, however, is not sufficient to call off a
multi-billion merger months in the making. At least that is
Anthem's view.
Anthem blocked Cigna from cancelling the deal, winning a
decision in a Delaware Chancery court that forced Cigna to stay
engaged until April 30, the end of the latest deal extension to
which the company agreed.
That could conceivably give Anthem some time to pursue an
expedited appeal. Anthem said it believes that there is still
sufficient time and a viable path forward potentially to
complete the transaction.
At the same time the company argued that Cigna, which
attempted to sabotage the merger and the appeal, is not entitled
to break-up fees or damages.
Markets were surprisingly upbeat about the latest upheaval
in the sector.
Bankers and lawyers away from the transaction say the appeal
is now just an element in the brawl between the two companies,
but the deal itself is dead.
"There is so much bad blood between these two companies now
that any deal is unlikely even if Anthem wins on appeal," said
one M&A attorney. "Once companies start suing each other for
billions, there's never going to be a consensual merger
agreement."
And that puts the banks advising them in the middle.
UBS and Credit Suisse are advising Anthem. UBS is expected
to receive fees of US$30m, of which US$24m is contingent on the
deal closing. Credit Suisse is set to receive US$15m, with US$9m
of that contingent on closing.
Morgan Stanley, which is advising Cigna, is expecting US$81m
in fees, US$60m of which vanishes if the deal falls apart. Banks
advising selling companies (in this case Cigna) frequently take
a percentage of the breakup fee, however.
At the end of the day the banks are trying to stay out of
the fray to ensure that if another deal is in the pipeline they
still have a client, said an M&A banker.
It's possible, though, that bankers from either side could
be called on to testify during ongoing litigation.
As the two insurers square off, attorneys say the banks are
relatively safe. The engagement letters for most transactions
typically indemnify financial advisers for basically everything
except gross negligence or their own wilful misconduct.
SUCKED IN
If the financial advisers do get sucked into lawsuits – and
it remains possible that one or both companies will seek to
blame their bankers for the debacle – it will probably mean a
longer involvement than they were expecting, but no real danger.
Unless there were some egregious facts showing that the
advisers did something wrong, they are likely to be fully
indemnified, said another attorney.
As the healthcare industry moves to consolidate, it may be
hard to argue that the banks, not the companies, drove the
merger despite antitrust concerns.
Banks can also take comfort from the fact that the deal fell
apart on antitrust grounds. There is typically a distinct line
separating bankers and lawyers in M&A deals, and antitrust
vetting falls on the lawyer's side of the line.
The banks were probably not deeply involved with the
antitrust work and subsequently may not be very involved in the
litigation.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Matthew Davies)