Breakingviews: Gershon Kekst built an M&A legacy beyond his firm

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gershon Kekst built something out of the business of buying. The corporate spin doctor is dead at 82. He leaves behind his eponymous firm, which has advised Chrysler, Martin Marietta, KKR and many others on their merger deals. His bigger legacy, though, is the specialized public-relations industry he created.

After learning the ropes at Ruder Finn and climbing the ladder there over a decade or so, Kekst opened his own financial-communications shop. A relationship forged with Joseph Flom at the Skadden law firm down the hall led him into the world of takeovers. Kekst, applying his philosophy of "seykhel" – the Yiddish term for commonsense or wisdom – was instrumental in getting PR professionals a seat in the boardroom alongside investment bankers and lawyers.

Kekst dominated the niche for some time. Notably, he advised Henry Kravis in the famous leveraged buyout of RJR Nabisco. "Barbarians at the Gate," the best-selling 1989 account of the battle, noted his influence: "Kekst spokespeople can be found in every major takeover, dishing dirt on that day's enemy alongside their formal, routine press releases," the book says. "It was on Gershon Kekst's advice that Kohlberg Kravis managed to stay out of the headlines for nearly a decade."

Eventually, Kekst would play at the same game as his clients. He sold his firm to French advertising group Publicis in 2008. By then, he was no longer the firm's primary rainmaker. Competition in M&A communications also had started to get considerably fiercer.

According to one research outfit, Kekst has advised on more transactions over the last decade than any other PR firm. Deal-volume figures from Mergermarket, perhaps a better measure of impact, show Kekst ranked eighth last year at about $100 billion, less than a quarter the sums for rivals Brunswick, Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, and Sard Verbinnen.

In some ways, that's all thanks to Gershon Kekst. While his successors have carved out new revenue streams by helping companies handle activist investors, crises and restructurings, the business of advising chairmen and chief executives on presenting their M&A ambitions and defense plans in the best possible light became something much bigger than the man himself.

- Gershon Kekst, who founded his eponymous public-relations firm in 1971, died on March 17, according to media reports on March 22. He was 82.