a year ago
Poland's PKO says not interested in buying Polish UniCredit unit
#Financials
June 30, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Poland's PKO says not interested in buying Polish UniCredit unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender by assets, the state-run PKO BP, is not planning a takeover the sector's runner-up Bank Pekao, a unit of Italian UniCredit, PKO Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello said on Thursday.

Jagiello told a shareholder meeting that his bank is interested in growing both organically and through takeovers, while sources earlier said Pekao may be put up for sale.

"I deny that we are taking over Pekao SA," Jagiello told reporters.

He did not answer the question whether his bank is submitting an offer to buy Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, a unit of Austrian Raiffeisen, which has also been put up for sale by its parent company. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
