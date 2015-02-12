FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed approves Simmons First National Corp bank mergers
February 12, 2015

Fed approves Simmons First National Corp bank mergers

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday said it had approved Simmons First National Corp’s merger with Community First Bancshares Inc and its merger with Liberty Bancshares Inc.

Through its merger with Community First, Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based Simmons will indirectly acquire First State Bank in Union City, Tennessee, the Fed said.

It said Simmons was also indirectly acquiring Liberty Bank of Springfield, Missouri, through its merger with Liberty Bancshares. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

